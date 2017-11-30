The New York Times and How To: Academy Launch New Event Series, ‘How to Understand Our Times’

The New York Times and how to: Academy announce today a new collaboration entitled “How to Understand Our Times,” an event series bringing together New York Times journalists and leading figures in diverse fields.

Each event in “How to Understand Our Times” will focus on a key theme driving change including gender equality, artificial intelligence, and alternatives to fossil fuels, among others. One event will see New York Times op-ed columnist Tom Friedman in conversation with Yuval Harari, author of “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” in London on March 19, 2018.