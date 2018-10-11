The New York Times’ Blueprint for Advancing Women in Tech

CNBC reported last year that in a global survey of nearly 4500 CIOs and technology leaders, that only 9 percent of IT leaders were female. And that is despite the fact that one third of those organisations surveyed actually had diversity initiatives in place.

A powerhouse session and panel (see takeaways here) took place at IFRA World Publishing Expo and DCX Digital Content Expo yesterday that addressed some of the challenges and possibilities for publishers on this critical issue.