The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced today third-quarter 2018 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $.15 compared with $.20 in the same period of 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (defined below) was $.15 in the third quarter of 2018 compared with $.12 in the third quarter of 2017.

