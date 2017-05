Like & Share E&P:

The New York Times can thank an uptick in subscribers — specifically digital subscribers — for its positive earnings report last week.

The Times’ digital subscription effort, at first controversial, is now its most important source of revenue growth and shows how it can become a digital-only publisher.