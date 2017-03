Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-york-times-has-found-a-home-in-print-for-its-journalists-tweetstorms/

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s tweetstorm on the weaknesses of Donald Trump’s personality when he’s tired was retweeted over 1,500 times. Rukmini Callimachi, the Times’ ISIS and Al Qaeda correspondent, regularly provides context and color around her reporting on Twitter.