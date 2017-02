Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-york-times-international-ambitions-hinge-on-programmatic-advertising/

The New York Times has identified international expansion as one of four key pillars in its ambitious plan to double its digital revenue by 2020.

While digital subscriptions remain a focus, the Times is also on a mission to grow its international programmatic sales operations and has hired programmatic chiefs in the markets where it anticipates the most growth: London and Singapore.