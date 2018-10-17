News Newsletter News 

The New York Times is Bundling its News with Scribd

Max Willens | DigidayOctober 17, 2018

As publishers pursue subscriptions, most start with their existing audience. But as those connections dry up, they may look for new customers through partnerships and bundles.

On Oct. 17, The New York Times and Scribd launched a dual subscription that gives customers unlimited access to both their products for $12.99 per month, compared to $24 if people subscribed separately to a basic Times digital sub ($15 a month) and Scribd ($9 a month).

