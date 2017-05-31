The New York Times Is Eliminating The Public Editor Role
The New York Times is eliminating the position of public editor, an accountability role the paper created in 2003 in the wake of the Jayson Blair plagiarism scandal, according to sources familiar with the decision.Read More
2 thoughts on “The New York Times Is Eliminating The Public Editor Role”
indeed, why have someone who checks on the publication’s integrity: the nyt has lost it long time ago, and, given the current attitudes that rule there, the public editor is as toothless as a watchdog can get, anyway …
The NYT has always cooked the news to reinforce the bourgeois status quo. They never got caught until the internet. They were not the lead in any of the scandals of the past century. I would bet that they will not support net neutrality.