http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-york-times-is-experimenting-with-mobile-specific-headlines/

After 10 months of A/B testing its headlines seriously, the New York Times has started slicing its audience into finer segments, albeit informally.

Last week, a story about airlines abandoning their in-flight entertainment systems got two headlines, one of which spoke directly to the fact that readers were likely holding the reason that airlines were making that move.