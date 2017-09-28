News Newsletter News 

The New York Times is Experimenting with Personalization to Find New Ways to Expose Readers to Stories

Ricardo Bilton | Nieman Lab September 28, 2017

In the future, “All The News That’s Fit to Print” will depend a lot more on who’s reading.

One of The New York Times’ greatest offerings to readers is its editorial judgment; whether it’s Page 1, the Times app, or the homepage of NYTimes.com, the package of stories selected by Times editors comes with an implicit statement: This is the most important stuff to know right now.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-york-times-is-experimenting-with-personalization-to-find-new-ways-to-expose-readers-to-stories/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *