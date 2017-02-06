The New York Times Launches A Program To Let Readers Sponsor Digital Subscriptions For High School Students
The New York Times today announced the launch of a new program that will allow its subscribers and others who are interested to help support Times journalism and education by sponsoring subscriptions for the next generation of Times readers: students in public schools.The program is a direct response to the numerous unsolicited contributions and offers to purchase large volumes of subscriptions The Times has received from its readers since November 2016.
