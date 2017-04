Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-york-times-mistakenly-announces-its-pulitzer-prize-win/

The Pulitzer Prizes have been a notoriously leaky affair throughout the years.

But news organizations almost never hint publicly at their wins before the official reveal, even though they sometimes get a wink and a nod before the Pulitzer Board goes public with its announcement.