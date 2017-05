Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-york-times-now-has-more-than-2-million-digital-only-subscriptions/

The more The New York Times gets trashed by President Trump, the more its subscriptions seem to surge.

The New York Times on Wednesday reported the addition of 308,000 net digital subscribers in the first quarter of 2017, the most of any quarter in the newspaper’s history, pushing it past the 2 million subscriber mark.