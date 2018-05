Publishers are pushing collaboration across departments to boost subscription growth as well as advertising. The New York Times took such an approach in redesigning its online article pages. The new story page, which will be visible on all its pages starting May 8, is notable for its single-column layout that strips away clutter and makes journalism the focal point.

