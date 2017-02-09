The New York Times Takes A Startup Approach To Its Expansion Down Under

Like & Share E&P:

After posting a link to the news last month that he will be heading The New York Times’s new Australia bureau, Damien Cave caught grief on Twitter for an illustration accompanying the announcement, which depicted a reporter emerging from the pouch of a kangaroo.

Weary of the stereotypes outsiders often bring to the country–cue this video of a man punching a kangaroo that went viral via The Daily Mail in December–Cave’s followers were quick to extract a promise from the incoming bureau chief to avoid such tropes in the Times.