The New York Times’s Glenn Thrush Dilemma

Adrienne LaFrance | The AtlanticJanuary 10, 2018

America’s newspapers and magazines have doggedly covered the nation’s reckoning with sexual harassment in recent months—yet there’s ongoing debate about how well those newsrooms are handling their own scandals.

Dozens of reporters and editors gathered at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to talk about gender inequity and sexual misconduct in American newsrooms, and the extent to which newsroom culture has lagged behind coverage.

