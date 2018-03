A few weeks ago, I planned to go to La Ventana (Mexico) with my kids. Talking with American friends, they strongly recommended me to not take children to Mexico, as it is a dangerous place due to gun violence. Force of habit, I checked Wikipedia and discovered that firearm related death rate in the US is 39% higher than in Mexico.

