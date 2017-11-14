News Newsletter News 

The News Industry Has a Sexual Harassment Problem. #NowWhat?

Katherine Goldstein | Nieman Lab November 14, 2017

A good place to start telling the unfolding story of sexual harassment in newsrooms is July 6th, 2016. That’s the day former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson sued Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News, saying she was fired in retaliation for rebuffing his sexual advances. Within days Gabriel Sherman, who was working at New York magazine at the time, had heard from about a half dozen other women describing incidents of Ailes’s harassment.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-news-industry-has-a-sexual-harassment-problem-nowwhat/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *