The News Integrity Initiative Aims to Provide Value to Journalism ‘Beyond Grant Dollars’

The News Integrity Initiative, established by the Foundation for the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with grants from partners including Facebook, Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund, Ford Foundation, Knight Foundation and more, announced on 1 November that it had paused its submissions process in order to catch up with the existing inquiries about funding.

Launched in April, the Initiative started as a $14 million (£10.6m) fund to support and connect projects aiming to foster engaged communities, create more inclusive media, and study media manipulation.