The News Integrity Initiative Launches to Increase Trust in Journalism

Amy Dunkin | CUNY Graduate School of JournalismApril 3, 2017
A group of tech industry leaders, academic institutions, non-profits and other organizations are jointly launching a $14 million fund to support the News Integrity Initiative, a global consortium focused on helping people make informed judgments about the news they read and share online.

  • Peter Adler
    April 3, 2017 at 10:27 am
    another arbiter elegantiarum … it would have been easier, instead of spending (at least) $14 million, to just tell students that (a) journalism equals reporting news as it happens, not opinions of those reporting it, and (b) practitioners of the craft should never think that THEY are the news (they are not), and (c) the view that the role of journalism equals comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable is a fallacy to end all fallacies: quis custodiet ipsos custodes? meaning: and who elected YOU to be telling people what to believe … doing your job properly (at least two sources to each statement of truth, both identified, reporting on both (or more) sides of the issue, etc.) is more difficult than creating yet another group of people who have never chased an ambulance … yet: it is much more useful …

