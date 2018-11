Digital advertising fraud continues to be an industry-wide problem. Estimates of dollars lost to fraud range from $6 billion to $16 billion annually. Much of the conversation has been on preventing fraud in open ad exchanges on a national level. But digital ad fraud can affect anyone who buys and sells digital advertising, including local and national publishers and advertisers.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-next-frontier-in-digital-ad-fraud-local-markets/