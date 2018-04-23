The Next Student Movement? #SaveStudentNewsrooms
Will the next generation of journalists fall prey to censorship?
We’ve all grown accustomed to the notion that the news media and journalists are under attack from several quarters. But there’s a certain portion of this group that now seems more vulnerable than ever: student journalists.
That’s important to know as student news operations prepare for Wednesday’s #SaveStudentNewsroomsDay for 87 student publications nationwide.
