News Newsletter News 

The Offshore Journalism Project Would Let Newsrooms Send a ‘Distress Signal’ When Their Content is at Risk of Being Lost Forever

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman labJanuary 5, 2018

On March 23, 2006, PrimaDaNoi.it, a local news site covering the Abruzzo region of Central Italy, published a story about a couple who had been arrested for attempted extortion. In 2007, the couple was acquitted, and PrimaDaNoi.it updated its story. It updated the story again in 2008, when the couple sued the Italian state for “unjust detention.”

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-offshore-journalism-project-would-let-newsrooms-send-a-distress-signal-when-their-content-is-at-risk-of-being-lost-forever/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *