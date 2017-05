Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-owner-of-the-toronto-star-reports-24-4-million-loss-plan-to-cut-110-positions/

The owner of the Toronto Star and other media operations reported a $24.4-million loss in its most recent quarter, during which it cut 110 jobs as it continues to grapple with declining advertising revenue.

The loss was an improvement from last year when the comparable losses were more than twice as big.