In the debate about which news sources are credible, one critical element of discussion is missing: the terrible job the mainstream media does in covering national elections, which drives audiences to seek “alternative” news sources that are questionable at best. This “terrible job” is quantified in a 2016 Harvard University study, which found that only 11 percent of early coverage by of the presidential race by the mainstream media was devoted to substantive stories such as character or policy issues.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-perils-of-pack-journalism-on-the-campaign-trail/