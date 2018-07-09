The Philadelphia Inquirer Created a Diversity and Inclusion Position
On Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer announced a newly created position — vice president for diversity and inclusion. Michael Days, who previously was vice president and editor for reader engagement, will serve in that role.
“It’s been clear to me since I first walked into a newsroom decades ago that the composition of a newsroom weighs heavily on how the organization views those for which it writes and how that community views the institution,” Days said in a press release.
