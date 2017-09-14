The Pivot to Authentication: Inside Fox News’ First Site Redesign in 5 Years
As digital publishers scramble to put more video on their sites, broadcasters are busy figuring out how to get their visitors to log in.
On Monday, Fox News is expected to unveil an overhauled version of its website, its first major redesign in over five years. The revamp is designed to push more notifications of live and breaking video news to readers, and above all, get visitors to log in to the site using their cable TV credentials.
