The Pivot to Paid Heralds the Rise of the Chief Customer Officer at Publishers

News publishers are going above and beyond to offer more than traditional news products, turning readers into multichannel customers in the process. It’s now a competitive advantage for publishers to ensure their customer experience is top notch across everything, whether it’s buying a newspaper in a shop, consuming content online or in a mobile app, viewing well-targeted ads, making e-commerce purchases or speaking with their call centers.

