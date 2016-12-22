The Potential and Power of Mobile Notifications

Like & Share E&P:

Imagine, for just a moment, that you do not compulsively visit nytimes.com every morning on your desktop to read the Morning Briefing.

Imagine you do not watch Rachel Maddow daily on the cable TV you would never part with, or even that you stop subscribing to CJR’s daily newsletter, which we know all our readers avidly consume. Imagine, less plausibly, that you don’t even get news from Facebook. But you did download someone’s news app long ago, and every once in awhile, you get a breaking news alert on your homescreen. What would your sense of the news be?