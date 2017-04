Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-poynter-institute-and-facebook-launch-innovative-journalism-certificate/

The Poynter Institute, a global leader in journalism, and Facebook announced today the release of a 2017 three-course certificate program for journalists.

The curriculum is part of The Facebook Journalism Project, a new initiative to establish stronger ties between Facebook and the news industry.