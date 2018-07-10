In early 2013, residents of East Boston were faced with a proposal for the construction of a billion-dollar casino complex in their neighborhood. A community collective action group called “No Eastie Casino Coalition” formed in opposition to the construction of the complex, involving a range of people from the community, including many young people who organized via social media platforms.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-promises-and-pitfalls-of-reporting-within-chat-apps-and-other-semi-open-platforms/