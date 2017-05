Like & Share E&P:

As marketers push for greater transparency in how the murky world of digital ad buying works, agencies are rethinking their approach.

For the past several years, as automated ad buying has taken flight, agencies have made a lucrative business out of running an arbitrage-based model — buying digital inventory in bulk and then marking it up for advertisers.