It was getting late on a Wednesday, and by 2018 standards the evening’s news cycle felt almost serene. The only “breaking news” of the moment was about Dr. Harold Bornstein, Donald Trump’s doctor of 35 years, who had told NBC that the president’s bodyguard led a “raid” on his office and hauled away his medical files for “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” as Bornstein previously pronounced him.

