In July of 2008, as a national broadcast correspondent, I reported on environmental conditions in Newtok, a remote community of roughly 400 Yup’ik people in Northwest Alaska. Newtok was losing forty to a hundred feet of coastline a year to erosion, and sinking because of “permafrost” that is no longer permanent, the direct result of a warming climate.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-role-of-the-media-in-public-disengagement-on-climate-change/