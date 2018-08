While The New York Times and The Washington Post crow about attracting big digital subscriber numbers, the sledding is tougher for local newspapers. The Seattle Times is starting to gain traction with digital subscribers, attracting 36,000 since starting a metered paywall in 2013.

