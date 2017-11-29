The Second Source: A Group of Women in Journalism is Working to Tackle Harassment in the UK Media

Since the numerous accusations against Harvey Weinstein started coming to light in early October, more and more women have come forward to talk about the sexual harassment they have experienced across various industries – and journalism and media has been no exception.

On 12 October, freelance journalist and author Emily Reynolds published a piece titled ‘An incomplete list of all the men in the media who have wronged me’, which prompted other women journalists to reach out to her to talk about sexual harassment and how this issue was being portrayed in the media.