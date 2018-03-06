News Newsletter News 

‘The Shield’: How the Ashbury Park Press Reported on Police Corruption in New Jersey

Matthew Kassel | CJRMarch 6, 2018

“The Shield,” an exhaustive, 19-part investigation of police corruption in New Jersey, isn’t the kind of series you’d expect from a small, relatively under-resourced newspaper like the Asbury Park Press. The exposé, which revealed that municipalities across the state had collectively spent about $43 million in taxpayer money to cover up the brutal actions of rogue cops, took two years to complete.

