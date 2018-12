“The best minds in media should be giving sustained attention to how to tell [the climate crisis story] in a way that creates change,” wrote Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan in October. The question is, after two striking reports on the compounding threats of climate change in just two months, is this call to action being echoed…

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-state-of-climate-change-coverage-an-analysis/