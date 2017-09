The Times of London and the Sunday Times has a loyal subscriber base, but for luxury advertisers hungry for video, paywalls are limiting. Since Sept. 17, Style, the Sunday Times’ weekly print fashion supplement, has published daily videos in front of its paywall to build its audience and give advertisers a way to reach the audience every day, rather than weekly in print.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-sunday-times-takes-its-fashion-videos-from-behind-the-paywall/