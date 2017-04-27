The Tech Challenge of Reporting Under China’s Watchful Eye

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-tech-challenge-of-reporting-under-chinas-watchful-eye/

How do New York Times journalists use technology in their jobs and in their personal lives? The Times’s bureau chief in Beijing discussed the tech she is using.

As Beijing bureau chief, what is it like to try to get information online given China’s Great Firewall, the system of filters and controls that can limit what people see on the internet there?

We live and die by the strength of virtual private networks, or VPNs. The Chinese government is always trying to disrupt VPNs.