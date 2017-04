Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-telegraph-gets-1-million-monthly-readers-from-google-play-newsstand/

Publishers are learning that an over-reliance on reaching audiences on one platform is not a fail-safe strategy. For The Telegraph, Google Play Newsstand has become a valuable channel for finding new readers: After publishing content to Newsstand for the last 12 months, The Telegraph has increased audiences by 78 percent to 1 million monthly readers.