The Telegraph has launched a new tech vertical, Technology Intelligence. The Telegraph has hired 15 new staffers for the vertical, mostly in editorial, across London; Brussels; Silicon Valley; Taipei, Taiwan; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Washington, D.C. This is its biggest editorial investment to date, according to the publisher.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-telegraph-launches-new-tech-section-with-15-staffers/