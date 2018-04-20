The Telegraph Rolls Out New ‘Authored Analysis’ Strategy For Editorial Newsletters
A key priority of The Daily Telegraph’s digital strategy is to grow the number of registered users accessing the site, and one of the pillars supporting this initiative is a new and improved approach to email newsletters.
The publisher launched six editorial newsletters over a period of six weeks, in a drive to refresh its newsletter strategy, previously a medium primarily used by commercial teams, explained Dan Silver, head of digital publishing at The Telegraph.
