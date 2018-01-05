The Telegraph Takes on Audio Storytelling, With Podcasts and News Briefings on Alexa and Google Assistant
The Telegraph‘s commitment to video and audio storytelling was further emphasised in 2017 with the hiring of two broadcast journalists.
Its portfolio of podcasts and drive to explore opportunities for news distribution on voice-controlled devices also points to a desire to build a diverse digital offering that places the brand in front of people who might otherwise not interact with The Telegraph, as well as reaching its existing audience on emerging platforms.
