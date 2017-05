Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-telegraph-used-header-bidding-to-increase-programmatic-revenue-by-70-percent/

Header bidding may have its drawbacks, but for now it’s driving big revenue gains for publishers. The Telegraph began using header bidding for all its inventory nine months ago and claims programmatic revenues are now 70 percent higher than what they were this time last year as a direct result.