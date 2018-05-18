The Texas Tribune is Launching a Facebook Group for College Students
School’s out for the summer — but it’s time for some extracurriculars.
Today, the Texas Tribune is launching our second Facebook group — This Is Your Texas: Campus Correspondents — to connect with college students on higher education news and policy.
We want to create a space for young people to ask questions and feel comfortable talking about politics and policy with Texas Tribune journalists, policy makers and each other, especially on the issues that affect them most.
