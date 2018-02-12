The Time is Right for the Journalist Protection Act. But We Need a Federal Shield Law

Calling out President Trump for “creat[ing] a climate of extreme hostility to the press,” US Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, introduced a bill this week to make it a federal crime to assault a journalist. Titled the “Journalist Protection Act,” the bill would amend the chapter of the federal code that includes, among other things, penalties for assaults against certain government officials, such as judges, prosecutors, and members of Congress.

