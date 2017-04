Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-times-of-london-is-wooing-subscribers-via-a-brexit-facebook-group/

The Times has started a Facebook group dedicated to discussing Brexit topics, as part of plans to win over future subscribers.

The News UK-owned newspaper began the Facebook group last month after noticing a steady increase in comments on Brexit-related articles on its own sites.