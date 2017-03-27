Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-times-subscription-sales-jump-200-percent-since-pivoting-from-breaking-news/

British newspaper The Times has seen subscriptions sales jump 200 percent in the last year, since it pivoted from publishing on a breaking-news cycle to a digital editions-based publishing strategy a year ago.

Subscriber churn is also at a record low, down 4 percentage points compared to the previous year, according to Catherine Newman, chief marketing officer at The Times and Sunday Times.