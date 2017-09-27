The Trace is Working to Close the Gaps in Public Understanding of Everyday Gun Violence in the US
Since it was founded in 2015, non-profit website The Trace has been working to improve people’s understanding of everyday gun violence in America by telling stories about the victims of these incidents, as well as the culture and politics of guns.
The organisation has 14 staff members, almost half of which are reporters, who publish daily news stories, analysis and investigations about issues related to gun violence.
